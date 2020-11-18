OSHA fines Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, citing coronavirus violations

OSHA issued the $13,494 fine on November 3, citing violations of respiratory protection at the facility

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) fined Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital more than $13,000 as a result of a coronavirus inspection.

OSHA issued the $13,494 fine on November 3, citing violations of respiratory protection at the facility. Specifically, OSHA cited violations of respiratory fit testing procedures and regarding a medical evaluation questionnaire that was to be given to employees.

Since the start of the pandemic through November 5, OSHA has issued 203 citations arising from inspections for violations relating to coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital released the following statement on Wednesday:

The safety and health of our patients and employees is always our top priority. We continue to follow all CDC guidelines to treat patients and protect our employees during this pandemic, appropriate personal protective equipment (including masks, gowns, face shields, goggles, gloves and shoe covers) is provided to employees to safely care for patients while protecting themselves. As this pertains to an ongoing legal matter, we cannot comment further.

