The ice cream shop closed about two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The original Handel’s Ice Cream location in Youngstown will be back open for business, just in time for Mother’s Day.

The shop near Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard is opening Friday.

There will be 24 flavors of ice cream available in pints and dishes.

You’re asked to call ahead with your order so it will be ready for you to pick up.

The Youngstown shop will be open from noon until 10 p.m.