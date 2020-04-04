Organizers of Youngstown Marathon offering virtual race during quarantine

Racers can run anywhere -- on a road, trail, track or treadmill

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marathons will be a little different from the previous year.

This year, the organizers of the Youngstown Marathon, for example, added a virtual benefit race.

Runners can already sign up to participate in the “Six Feet from Me Virtual 5K.” It goes through April 30.

Racers can run anywhere — on a road, trail, track or treadmill.

Results are uploaded live each day, and you can view your final standings on May 1.

The race is free, but race organizers are accepting donations for a local food bank in the Mahoning Valley.

You can find more information on the 5K and how to sign up by clicking here.

The Youngstown Marathon is still scheduled to take place on October 25.