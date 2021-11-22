Organizers give away over 100 turkeys, hams in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A turkey and ham giveaway turned into a huge success in Warren Monday afternoon.

It was held in front of T’s Dream Studio on Youngstown Road.

About 175 turkeys and hams were handed out to whoever drove up to give one. The group even had to go to stores to pick up more because they ran out so quickly.

Organizers said it was a great way to give back to the area.

“Just wanted to give back to the whole community and the city, we really ain’t seen anybody out doing it so we just wanted to be the first ones to do it and give back,” said co-organizer Kyson Priest.

About 100 turkeys and hams were given away within the first hour.