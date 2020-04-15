Organizers cancel popular Mercer County event

A popular event in Mercer County that attracts hundreds of people every year has been canceled

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – A popular event in Mercer County, that attracts hundreds of people every year, has been canceled.

The Mercer Memorial Day 500 parade and events are canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Director Aaron Sines said the decision to cancel the event was made after examining state guidelines and learning that the necessary permits would not be approved in a timely manner.

Sines said flags will still be put up, and they are working on completing banners. A cemetery service may be held if restrictions are lifted, but that decision will be made at a later date.

“This is a unique time in our country. We will continue to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice every day by enjoying our freedoms that we have and being proud to be an American,” Sines said.