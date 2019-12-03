Organizer of illegal road rally pleads not guilty to recent police chase in Warren

Hall previously pleaded guilty to similar charges stemming from the 2015 “Bikes Up Guns Down Warren City Ride Out” rally

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The one-time ringleader of an illegal off-road vehicle rally was back in Trumbull County Common Pleas court on Tuesday, arraigned on charges stemming from an October police chase.

Trevor Hall, 25, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of failure to comply and receiving stolen property.

He entered a not guilty plea, and bond was set at $7,500.

Back on Oct. 3, deputies with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said they spotted Hall driving a dirt bike on lawns off E. Market Street and into oncoming traffic.

They say he was waving a middle finger and drive through several red lights.

Hall was taken into custody in a field behind Everett Industries.

Deputies said the bike he was riding was reported stolen out of Warren.

Hall previously pleaded guilty to similar charges stemming from the 2015 “Bikes Up Guns Down Warren City Ride Out” rally, where about 70 off-road vehicles traveled around the county on public streets.

Police said he organized the ride where the off-road vehicles were spotted driving recklessly.