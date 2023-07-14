YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two health organizations came together to help children in the Valley.

One Health Ohio and Rise Recovery presented donations Friday to the children services agencies in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

In May, the organizations held a donation drive to bring awareness to what the Children’s agencies do. The goal was for 500 items to be split between them.

The staff donated around 1,800 items, including new clothes, toys, and toiletries.

“It’s a tremendous testament to the commitment and support that our community has for the children and families that we serve,” said Jennifer Kollar, with Mahoning County Children Services.

The cost of the items donated totaled between $10,000 and $15,000.

“There’s always a huge need for our kids coming into care and our families that we serve when kids are in the home,” said Deedee Prezioso, with Trumbull County Children Services. “any kind of resources that we can help them helps reduce barriers for them.”

Mahoning and Trumbull County Children Services say they’re always willing to accept donations.