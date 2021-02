There will be two giveaways in the Valley today

(WYTV) – There will be two giveaways in the Valley Thursday.

The first is at the MYCAP office on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown.

MYCAP is giving away cleaning supplies starting at 10 a.m. It has enough for 500 families.

The second is at TCAP on Palmyra Road SW in Warren.

It’s having a winter coat giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a limit of one coat per person.

You will also be able to get children’s shoes and school supplies.