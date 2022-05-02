YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two organizations are helping to combat high blood pressure in the Valley.

One Health Ohio and the American Heart Association are collaborating to help improve the blood pressure rates of Mahoning and Trumbull County residents. A new self-measured blood pressure program includes educational materials and blood pressure machines that patients can borrow to continuously monitor their blood pressure at home.

The three One Health Ohio locations participating in the blood pressure program include:

ONE Health Ohio at Youngstown (726 Wick Ave).

ONE Health Ohio at Lloyd Mccoy (1977 Niles Rd SE, Warren).

ONE Health Ohio at Warren West (716 Tod Avenue SW, Warren).

According to the American Heart Association, more than 100,000 Trumbull, Mahoning County residents knowingly suffer from high blood pressure and another nearly 100,000 remain unaware.

“High blood pressure is known as the ‘silent killer’ because most of the time there are no obvious symptoms. When left untreated, the damage that high blood pressure does to your circulatory system is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health threats. That’s why it’s so important to know your numbers,” said Valerie Weber, Community Impact Director for the Northeast Ohio Chapter of the American Heart Association in a press release.

“In Mahoning and Trumbull counties, nearly a third of residents have already been diagnosed with high blood pressure and an estimated one in four more are unaware they even have high blood pressure,” she continued.