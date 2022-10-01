CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Oct. 1 marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year in the United States, about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and about 2,400 men are diagnosed.

The organization, “This Means War Against Breast Cancer”, is dedicated to helping breast cancer survivors with their lost wages and medical expenses not covered by insurance.

It held it’s 12th annual auction and vendor show at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds to raise money for Amanda Sharps-Martin.

Amanda, a Southington resident, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer this year.

“The community outpouring here is just so overwhelming, if you look at all the items donated from the community, if you look at all the items donated from the community, its from everywhere, the vendors are coming from all over and they have donated items,” said This Means War board member Kelli Weir.

About 40 vendors were at the event and Mercy Health provided free 3D mammograms for anyone interested.

The organization is hoping to raise at least $15,000 from the fundraiser. Many breast cancer survivors came to show support and connect with other survivors.

“You didn’t realize until you get breast cancer, you don’t realize how much support is really out there, its just wonderful how people come together and have these fundraisers,” said breast cancer survivor Judy Carpino.

Not everyone understands the financial and psychological challenges that come with being diagnosed with breast cancer, but having a supportive and loyal community to back you up can be life-changing.

“Breast cancer means that you are not going t work, breast cancer means you might need childcare, you have to go to all these appointments and that kind of stuff and all of that adds up,” Weir said.

The organization chooses a breast cancer survivor each year to support through community fundraisers.

Since its first fundraiser in 2011, “This Means War Against Breast Cancer” the organization has raised $117,000 for 11 breast cancer survivors.

The fundraiser will go on until Sunday evening at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.