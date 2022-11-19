WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A community clean-up happened Saturday in Warren.

It was organized by the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

A few volunteers along with Seventh Ward Councilman Ron White cleaned up trash along the streets in Warren.

Volunteers also helped clean up the new Healthy Hearts and Paws Project property in Warren.

They bought the property a month ago and a gravel driveway is already in place.

“I’m hoping that it brings more people to Warren city. As you can see it’s just so beautiful out here and when I saw that this property was available, I knew right away this was home,” said Jason Cooke with Healthy Hearts and Paws.

The new space is set to be completed by March.