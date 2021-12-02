Organization collects items to send to troops overseas

(WKBN) – A local organization is sending a special gift to some troops overseas.

Shepherd House Ministry is collecting items to fill 130 stockings that will be sent to troops in the Air Force currently serving overseas.

“We tend to forget about the veterans overseas, the men and women, and that they are lonely over there. So, I asked my group if they were on board and they said yes,” said Bethann Nolen with the Shepherd House Ministry.

A local group of veterans known as “Loyal to the Cause” also made a monetary donation as a way of giving back.

Shepherd House Ministry is asking for the public’s help with the donations.

Things like puzzles, toiletries and snacks can be dropped off at the CPR First Aid Training of Ohio on Robins Road in Niles, the Niles Police Station and the Red Lobster on 422 in Niles.

The items can be dropped off Dec. 5 from 2-5 p.m., Dec. 8 from 3-6 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m.

Below is a list of the items the ministry will accept:

Entertainment:

Basketballs

Footballs

Rugby balls

Nerf guns

Nerf bullets

Squirt guns

Frisbees

Soccer balls

1000 piece puzzles / puzzle glue

10 pound dumbbells

Dartboards

Nerf footballs

Hacky sacks

Chess sets

Mexican trains

Dominos

Food:

Energy drinks

Rip It drinks

Hot Cheetos

Cherry Twizzlers (peel-apart kind)

Oreos

Doritos

Jolly rancher candy canes

Pop tarts

Ramen noodle cups

Beef jerky

Jerky sticks

Microwaveable soup cups/SpaghettiOs

Microwaveable mac and cheese

Raisins

Christmas cookies

Veggie chips

Coffee

Flavored creamer

Caramel coffee candy

Extra butter flavored popcorn

Toiletries: