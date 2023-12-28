WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are helping carry on the memory of a Warren woman who died from a brain aneurysm in 2021.

Lindsey Villanueva collected money for several years to buy coats for children in need, and now the organization named in her honor is doing the same.

Tony Villanueva, president of “Live Like Lindsey,” sent WKBN a picture showing the group’s efforts. Thursday, the group dropped off more than 20 coats to the greater Youngstown Warren Urban League.

Volunteers are still collecting coats with tags as well as monetary donations to go toward winter coats for kids across the Valley.

Checks can be made out to Live Like Lindsey, LLC, and sent to PO Box 8603, Warren, OH 44484. Donations are also accepted via Paypal or Venmo at @livelikelindsey.