WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — One Warren City councilman wants the nuisance complaints reduced at two convenience stores — or he’s threatening to try and stop their liquor licenses from being renewed.

Warren City Council on Wednesday evening passed through the first reading of an ordinance to object to the renewal of liquor licenses at the Pit Stop and the Big Apple Supermarket on Youngstown-Warren Road. But first, council will try and work something out.

Before Wednesday’s city council meeting — representatives of Pit Stop and Big Apple Supermarket met in the hallway with 4th Ward Councilman Jim Shaffer. They shook hands and agreed to meet Monday to try and solve their differences.

“We just want and try and get everybody to get along. This is a city. It’s like a big family. I just want everybody to get along,” Shaffer said.

Pit Stop and Big Apple Supermarket are next to each other on Youngstown-Warren Road — separated only by Kenilworth Avenue. Shaffer has proposed an ordinance for city council to object to the renewal of the beer and wine licenses for both stores.

Shaffer said in the past three years, Warren police have responded to the two stores a combined total of 365 times for nuisance calls.

“Sixty-five percent of the police calls made to their stores were nuisance calls. That’s a lot of calls in three years,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer specifically mentioned Franklin Pharmacy, which has been on Youngstown-Warren Road for years, right next to Pit Stop.

Shaffer said the owner constantly has problems.

“When you’re coming out of Franklin Pharmacy, and these people are getting these drugs ripped out of their hands, and having people coming up to you and asking you for money, or stealing your groceries or your stuff,” Shaffer said.

Representatives of Pit Stop and Big Apple Supermarket sat in the back of council chambers. They did not speak and declined to be interviewed.

Shaffer said he’s not trying to hurt them or to take money out of their pockets. But, he says, something needs done.

“I just think we can fix them. I don’t think they have to be nuisances,” Shaffer said.

The Monday meeting with be at 2 p.m. in the law director’s office at Warren City Hall.