Orchard expects busy apple season with recent rainy weather

At Hartford Orchards in Trumbull County, there are nine varieties of apples growing -- and the rain is only helping them

HARTFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – The misty, wet weather we’ve been experiencing might be dampening our summer spirits but it’s actually beneficial for this fall’s apple crop.

“The rains are helping get the apples to ripen naturally so everything will be ready to pick on time,” said Victor Roden, manager at Hartford Orchards in Trumbull County.

It may not be apple season just yet but walking through Hartford Orchards, you can see the trees are producing quite a bit so far.

“It’s going to be a good season and, hopefully, a busy season,” Roden said.

Separated by rows, nine different varieties of apples are growing.

Roden said the rain has only helped them grow.

“There’s been a lot of time in the tractor, making sure that we get the sprays on with the rains that we have gotten. We’ve got to spray more often to keep the infections away and the insects at bay, but everything’s been good.”

At Hartford Orchards, apple season begins the end of this month.