FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — A new treatment to help people struggling with opioid use disorder called Blueprint is being used by more than 50 facilities in Pennsylvania — four are in Mercer County and New Castle.

Crossroads Treatment facilities treat 14,000 people across Pennsylvania who are struggling with opioid addiction.

“We have a 24-hour-a-day patient engagement center that handles patient calls anytime through the day or night,” said regional manager Brian Nash.

They can start someone on Suboxone over the phone immediately and schedule patients to see one of their doctors.

“Anything could be a trigger for them so we’re constantly following up to make sure we’re providing the best care. They might be fine for several months and then there’s a triggering event,” said Nash.

Recently they have started taking a more comprehensive approach that is technology-based and tracks a patient’s progress through recovery.

“We use that data as evidence-based to help in their treatment, so instead of just assuming the patient is getting better we’re able to see their urge to use decrease over time,” said Nash.

A patient can either fill out a questionnaire before they come in or use their phone to scan a QR code. Then they fill out several questions, many about their mental health needs.

“We’re able to tell based on the screenings if a patient has anxiety and depression and then we’re able to pair that up with mental health provider,” said Nash.

According to the National Health Institute, at least half of all people struggling with substance use disorder have another co-existing mental illness.

90% of the people that come to Crossroads do not have a primary care doctor and this facility is the only place where they seek any kind of medical attention.

“We can see it live in a graphic if things are working and if it’s not we can adjust things on our end,” said Nash.