WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center has been offering opioid-free anesthesia for a couple of years now. Medical experts at the facility say this is very important as we continue to struggle with an opioid crisis.

Opioid-free anesthesia is exactly how it sounds — anesthesia without the use of narcotics. The practice is part of a broader approach to patient care by improving recovery and managing pain control after surgery.

Dr. Sarah Aronson, an anesthesiologist at Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical, says over 50% of people who develop an addiction to these substances had their first exposure in some sort of medical setting. Aronson says opioid-free anesthesia is not aimed to withhold medicine or increase pain for patients.

“What we are finding with our clinical experience and research in supporting this is that we can actually provide better pain control, a better recovery, greater patient comfort without the use of opioids,” Aronson said.

Aronson says opioids may increase patients’ sensitivity to pain in the future, meaning they may feel more pain after using opioids rather than not.