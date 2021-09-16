Operation ‘Starsky and Hutch’ nets gun, body armor and suspected narcotics

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Several suspected narcotics, a gun, body armor and cash were seized in a drug raid in New Castle Wednesday.

The raid at an apartment in the 600 block of Allen Street was part of an operation dubbed “Starsky and Hutch,” after the popular 70s television crime show.

Seized in the raid were the following:

One baggie of 12.15 grams of suspected crack cocaine

One baggie containing 4.92 grams of suspected heroin

One baggie of 2.86 grams of suspected crack cocaine

$4,101 in U.S. currency

One “Point Blank” body armor

One 9mm stolen handgun with two loaded magazines and one digital weigh scale.

Alvin Perkins, Jr. and Riley Rosta were taken into custody and charged with several narcotics and firearm violations.

The raid was conducted by Detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit, New Castle City Narcotics, Union Township Police and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Division