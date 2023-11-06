WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Opening statements are underway in the capital murder trial of Kashaun Williams.

Williams is facing several counts including aggravated murder, stemming from an April 2023 shooting in Warren that killed James Chapman.

Opening statements began Monday morning. Prosecutors followed by calling witnesses to the stand, including Chapman’s live-in girlfriend who investigators say was beaten and shot by Williams and then dragged out of the house she shared with Chapman.

The trial is expected to last at least through Wednesday.