CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN)- A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.

A spokesperson with T.J. Maxx said that the store on the 16000 block of Dresden

Avenue will be opening this fall. According to the TJ Maxx website, the store will open its doors on Sunday, November 20. It’s located in the Summit Square Plaza.

On opening day, the store will be open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Regular hours will be Monday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. It will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.