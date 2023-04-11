HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Meijer has announced an opening date for its supercenter location in Howland.

The store will open on May 16, according to a news release from the company. WKBN previously reported that the store would be coming to 2100 Niles Cortland Road SE.

Meijer said there will be several departments available including pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel. Meijer Express gas stations adjacent to the stores will open on April 20.

There are still select job openings for the new store. The hourly positions will be part- and full-time. Interested candidates can apply online on the Meijer website and search for the specific location. Details for both hourly and full-time positions are outlined within the job postings.

More details about the new Meijer store will be confirmed prior to its opening day.