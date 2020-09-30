Opening arguments heard in Boardman sex crimes case

Robert Boyd is charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating child pornography

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The case of a Boardman man on trial for sex crimes could be in the hands of a Mahoning County jury by the end of the week.

Robert Boyd is charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating child pornography.

This is just the second trial to be held in the county courthouse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening statements were made Wednesday, and prosecutors have been calling witnesses.

Boyd faces more than 30 years in prison if he’s convicted on all counts.