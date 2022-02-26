VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the U.S. Department of Labor.. the 2020 to 2030 outlook for aviation maintenance and avionic jobs will grow at a rate of 11%, which is much higher than the average growth rate of 8% for all professions.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics Youngstown campus is working to showcase these high demand careers.

“We’re experiencing a perfect storm in the aviation industry,” said PIA Youngstown campus director Joe DeRamo.

DeRamo said due to retirement age of the average mechanic and the increased demand in air travel.. their technicians are highly in demand.

They’re encouraging women to get into the business.

“Generally 2-3% of licensed mechanics working in the industry are females but here at the Youngstown campus they’re comprised of about 12% females,” DeRamo said.

Cassidy Burke makes up part of that 12% — she’s been in the program at PIA’s Youngstown campus for six months. She has 10 more to go before she receives her certificate.

“I started off liking engineering and the concept of building stuff hands on and that’s why I wanted to build airplanes because it’s in the air and that’s cool because everything else is on the ground,” Burke said.

Based on enrollment trends at training schools, the number of women in the industry is on the rise. DeRamo said there’s room for everyone.

“Any time you can get more people participating in an industry it adds value to your industry so we’re excited about the potential and I think it’s a great career for really anyone,” DeRamo said.

The 16 month program gives students hands-on experience and allows students to start applying to jobs within the aviation industry immediately after receiving their certificate.