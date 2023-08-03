SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is celebrating 90 years of service this fall. To mark the milestone, the Warren Post is hosting an open house Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Antique highway patrol cars, the patrol’s armored vehicle, a special response team, and a K-9 handler will all be at the event.

Troopers will also be offering tours of the post off State Route 422 in Southington. The public is invited to attend.

“There’s a need right now for troopers and dispatchers there at the post. This is a great opportunity to apply for the patrol as a new cadet class to become a state trooper will be opening scheduled for this December,” said Lt. Daniel Morrison.

Traffic safety materials will be on display during the open house. Staff will also be available to help parents and guardians register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.