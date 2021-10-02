Open house at Boardman Fire Department teaches community about fire safety

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – To kick off Fire Prevention Week, the Boardman Fire Department hosted an open house on Saturday.

People could go and learn about fire safety, along with having a look into what first responders do.

The fire department had their engine trucks parked outside for people to check out.

Fire Prevention Week is a national campaign that runs now through next Saturday.

This year’s focus is Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety. It is to help educate everyone about the variety of sounds smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, head over to the National Fire Protection Association’s website.