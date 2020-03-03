Open burning banned in Ohio for the next couple of months

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday was the first day for a burn ban in Ohio. It’s a law that prohibits open burning during certain months of the year.

Ohio law says you can’t have an open burn during the months of March, April, May and again in October and November.

Capt. John Walsh of the Western Reserve Joint Fire District said open burning happens often during the spring months.

“People start to clean up their yards, getting everything ready for spring. They’re getting stir crazy. They want to get out of the house and start cleaning up outside just to spend more time outdoors.”

Burning outside in the spring and fall, especially on windy days, could lead to problems.

“You start getting all the dead foliage on the ground and they’re worried about starting large grass fires, brush fires, things of that nature, in the forest,” Walsh said.

Basically, you’re not allowed to burn yard waste such as sticks or leaves. It’s also illegal to burn trash and debris this time of the year.

“Large fires are not permitted,” Walsh said. “Recreational fires are still permitted as long as they’re the proper size and you’re burning the proper material.”

So those little back patio fires are OK.

Many departments are trained on what to spot that could be considered illegal.

“What we’re looking for is, ‘Are they burning the proper material? Is it seasoned wood? Is it the proper size?’ And if it’s not a nuisance to the other neighbors, creating a lot of smoke.”

The punishment for open burning depends on where you live but most likely, it would be a fine. Walsh said enough fines could result in jail time.

