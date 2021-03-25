Online courses for Youngstown Schools parents to cover healthy and cheap meals, cyberbullying and more

Parents are invited to join the virtual course Thursday evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools will hold its next installment of the Parent YOU online learning course series Thursday evening.

It’s happening at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

The event will go over healthy meal preparation on a budget, using storytelling to bolster reading skills, navigating online bullying and college awareness for families of English learners.

Trina Williams, owner of Youngstown business A Fresh Wind Catering, will be the guest speaker to show parents healthy, low-cost meals they can make at home.

Willa Brigham, a storyteller, author, motivational speaker, songwriter and Emmy-winning TV host, will give parents tools to become better storytellers, as well as increase their kids’ imagination and creativity.

Prizes will be awarded during the event.

You can register for the event online.

More Parent YOU classes will be happening through May, featuring such topics as social emotional learning, diversity, literacy and more.