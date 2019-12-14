Online BMV check-in system launches in Youngstown, ready to expand across Ohio

After checking in online, customers have a four hour window to arrive at their BMV location to claim their spot in line

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has announced that the virtual queuing system will be expanding across the state of Ohio over the next six months.

The “Get In Line, Online” system kicked off on Friday in Youngstown.

It allows people to “get in line, online” before arriving at the BMV.

After checking in online, customers have a four hour window to arrive at the deputy registrar location, check in at a self-service kiosk and claim their spot in line.

“We want to save people time, we want to save people money, we want to create conveniences. We want them to enjoy their experience interacting with the BMV, their deputy registrar and state government because we feel it has a collective value,” Husted said.

On average, a “Get In Line, Online” customer spent nearly 15 fewer minutes waiting in-person at a deputy registrar location during the pilot project.