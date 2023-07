LIBERTY (WKBN) – First News has confirmed a female was shot and has been taken to St Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown

A police presence could be seen in the 34-hundred block of Ohio Trail in Liberty Township Tuesday afternoon.

Officers have a home and yard taped off. The house is located at the corner of Ohio Trail and Haviland Drive.

WKBN

Witnesses described seeing someone taken away on a stretcher.

First News has a crew on the scene working to get information about what happened.