One-vehicle crash shuts down section of Market Street in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A one-vehicle crash shut down a portion of Market Street near Cadillac Drive in Boardman Friday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in front of the Dairy Queen.

At least one person was hurt after a car driving south hit a pedestrian crossing Market Street. We do not know the condition of the person who was hit, but the driver of the car did wait for police.

The area was closed down for about an hour.

