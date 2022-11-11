BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that one person has been charged with OVI after a truck collided with a car on State Route 224 in Boardman Friday morning.

Troopers said that Brittney Gibson, 40, of Youngstown was driving in the eastbound lane of State Route 224 when her vehicle went left of center and struck a truck head on that was stopped at a red light in the westbound lane.

OSP said that the victim is Craig Butcher, 52, of Warren.

OSP said that both the driver and the victim involved were taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Boardman with non life threatening injuries.

OSP was called to the area near South Avenue around 4:30 a.m. The area was temporarily closed, but it is now reopened.

Gibson was charged with OVI and driving left of center.