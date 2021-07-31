One taken to hospital after accident on Glenwood during traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Glenwood Avenue Saturday evening.

The road was blocked from Evergreen Avenue to Playhouse Lane while police cleared the scene.

Youngstown police said the driver of the black vehicle fled down Glenwood Avenue after being stopped at a routine traffic stop. The driver rear-ended another car.

The driver who was rear-ended was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Youngstown police.

The driver of the car involved in the chase and his passenger were apprehended by Youngstown police.