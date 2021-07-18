One shot in the head, killed on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least one was shot at the Gateway Gas Mart on South Avenue near East Avondale Sunday night.

Youngstown police confirmed early Monday morning that the victim was pronounced dead by ER staff at Mercy Health Youngstown. According to the YPD, he was 17 years old.

Youngstown police said the call came in just after 10 p.m. and that the caller told police the man was at the gas pump when he was shot in the head.

South Avenue is reopened after it was blocked off from East Lucius Avenue to East Avondale Avenue.

The identities of the shooter and victim are unknown.

YPD detectives are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with any leads to contact the department.

This is the 72nd person shot this year and the 11th shot this month. Last year at this time there were 48 people shot, including 16 of 17 homicide victims. There were a total of 98 people shot last year including 27 of 28 homicide victims.