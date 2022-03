SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman was taken to an Alliance hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in Sebring on Tuesday.

It happened around 3 a.m. at a house on Oyster Road.

Four people were living in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials believe its cause may be electrical in nature.

The house is a total loss.

Fire departments from Damascus, Homeworth and Alliance were sent to assist Sebring with the fire.

At last check, the woman was in stable condition.