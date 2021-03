It happened in the 900 block of Prospect Avenue NW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday morning in Warren.

When emergency crews first got to the scene, there was smoke coming from the second floor.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is helping out the people who lived there.