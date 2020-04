We are told the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in critical condition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are on the scene of a shooting on the city’s south side.

Police said one person was shot near a home on Ravenwood between Glenwood and Hudson.

Detectives are headed to the scene.

