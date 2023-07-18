YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s South Side.

According to a police report, officers responded to the 2700 block of Idlewood around 9:40 p.m. Monday on reports of gunfire. They were told that one person was shot and was being driven to the hospital.

When police arrived at the home, they found the door open and found a pistol lying on the floor near the kitchen.

Later, a resident of the home returned and told officers that the victim came into the house and said he was shot.

The victim told officers he was standing outside when he heard gunfire. He thought two people may have been shooting at each other and he may have been caught in the crossfire.

Officers recovered some evidence from the scene. No arrests were reported. At this time, the victim’s condition is unknown.