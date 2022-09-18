YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of O’Donold’s in downtown Youngstown early Sunday morning.

In a Youngstown PD press release, police say they heard gunshots coming from Federal St. near Hazel Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Mercy Health where he was pronounced dead.

YPD and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the shooting.

YPD is asking for information about the shooting. Those who know anything can call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-746-8YPD. All tips can be anonymous.

Liz Lehman and Samantha Bender contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.