YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One man is in custody, and another is still being searched for after stealing two vans, and then attempting to steal money from an ATM in Youngstown.

Trumbull County Dispatch says the incident started in Bristol when police were called to a home around 2:40 a.m. for reports of 2 stolen vans. While getting information from the owner, police were able to locate the vans through GPS tracking.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canfield Post was alerted of one van in Youngstown. Troopers found the van on Midlothian Blvd. at an ATM, attempting to take money.

One man was arrested at the scene, another is still on the run.

Troopers recovered one of the two stolen vans at the scene. A short time later, Youngstown Police found the second van on Eddie Street. There was no one found inside the van when police found it.

Officials confirmed there are at least two suspects they know of involved in this incident, but are led to believe there may be more.

First News is still working to identify the man who was arrested.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.