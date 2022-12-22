LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after Girard Police said the suspect lead officer on a chase that ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Spencer McCrory was cited for speed, failure to comply, operation without reasonable control, OVI, and not wearing a seatbelt.

The chase began in Girard, but ended in Liberty Township near the corner of Shannon Road and Tibbetts Wick Road. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m.

Girard Police said that the chase began on Shannon Road when the vehicle accelerated up to 90 mph past Stull Road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle when the chase reached Tibbets Wick in Liberty Township. Police said that the car struck an embankment and flipped serval times and went into a ditch.

Police removed him from the car at gunpoint. When McCrory exited the vehicle, police said that his speech was slurred and he had bloodshot eyes. Officers said that he had shoulder pains and lacerations on his head. Police said that the man told police that he consumed alot of alcoholic beverages.

Officers said that McCrory also was involved in an assault at a Liberty bar a short time before the chase. No charges for the incident have been released.