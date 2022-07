COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are engaged in a death investigation in Columbiana that began Thursday night.

Police said that a relative of the person called police to the 200 block of Elm Street around 8 p.m.

Officers said that the identity of the person has not been released yet. The house was taped off and the road was closed in the area, but the road has since reopened.

Police are investigating the cause of death.

The scene cleared around 2 a.m. Friday.