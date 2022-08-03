YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has renovated one of the city’s oldest houses and it’s now up for sale.

The former Mill Creek Park Superintendent’s house got a renovation of over $100,000.

The original house on Old Furnace Road was built between 1860 and 1874 with Mill Creek Park just across the street.

Inside, everything original that could be saved was saved, and the sale price is $250,000.

“We’d like to renovate all vacant properties but we see particular significance in the ones that are highly visible. As you’re coming up that hill there, this is like a blighted welcome to the neighborhood sign. When it looks like this it gives you a whole different feel when you’re entering the neighborhood,” said Executive Director of YNDC Ian Beniston.

The house just went on the market Tuesday. So far no one has bid on it.

The house will be sold only as an owner-occupied home.