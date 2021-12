YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A legendary Youngstown bar had its sign knocked off the building this weekend.

Courtesy Ron Cabuno

The sign could be seen on the ground outside Royal Oaks Bar and Grill on Oak Street. It’s one of the oldest bars in the area.

It’s not confirmed if the sign was original to the bar. The bar became a destination after being featured on the show Bar Rescue.