CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A 183-year-old house — one of the oldest in Trumbull County — is now in the process of being demolished.

It’s the Harper House on Mahoning Avenue in Champion. It’s on the former Copperweld Steel property next to the ramps of the Route 82 bypass.

It was built in 1840 and for a while, served as the world headquarters for Copperweld.

Cindee Mines, who saved Howland’s historic Yellow House, tried saving this one, too. She was hoping to have it relocated to a safe location but was unsuccessful.