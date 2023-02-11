GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County officers became physically ill after serving a warrant at “one of the worst hoarding cases [they] have ever seen” Friday, according to a social media post.

AWL Humane agents served a warrant Friday at East Broadway Avenue in Girard at a property they had previously removed 76 cats from. While there, the agents collected 13 additional cats from the property, according to the post.

The homeowners collected more cats while the AWL was trying to ban the homeowners from owning animals.

According to the post, officers on scene were physically ill, dizzy and coughing from the overwhelming smell of cat urine and feces.

The owners continue to live in the home without heat or electricity, according to the post.

The care of the 89 total cats will cost the AWL $21,716.