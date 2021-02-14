One of the longest tenured Service Directors in Hubbard’s history dies

Livingston also served as the first Clerk for the newly formed Eagle Joint Fire District in 2006

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard Mayor Ben Kyle announced the city’s Service Director, Dan “Libbo” Livingston died Saturday morning.

Mayor Kyle made the announcement on Facebook Saturday evening.

Livingston started his career of service in the late 1970s working at Hubbard Union Cemetery, retiring as Sexton/Clerk after 33 years.

During that time, he was elected to multiple terms as Hubbard City 1st Ward Councilman and one of the area’s longest serving Trumbull County Democrat central committee members.

Livingston also served as the first Clerk for the newly formed Eagle Joint Fire District in 2006.

He later went on to become one of the longest tenured Service Directors in Hubbard’s history. He started in 2012 under Mayor John Dark and currently served under Mayor Ben Kyle.

Livingston was also committed to his community where he volunteered. He was a current and active member of the Hubbard Rotary Club, member of the board of directors for the Hubbard High School All Sports Hall of Fame, former Vice President of the Hubbard Area Chamber of Commerce and numerous other community based organizations.

Mayor Kyle says he was “a friend to everyone and always had a memorable story to tell. He will be remembered as a true Hubbard Eagle: always having the best interest of Hubbard residents in mind.”

Funeral arrangements are pending at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.



