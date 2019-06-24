One of last working WWII bombers open for tours, rides in Vienna

The price to take a look inside this plane is $10 for adults and $5 for children

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – One of two functional bombers from World War II is making the Youngstown Warren Regional Airport their home this week.

FiFi is a B-29 bomber. This type of plane is best known for flying missions over Japan that helped bring an end to World War II.

FiFi is one of just two bombers left from the war still flying.

This week, visitors to the airport in Vienna will be able to tour and even take a ride in it.

The price to take a look inside this plane is $10 for adults and $5 for children. If you want to take a flight, however, it costs a lot more — up to $2,000 because maintaining FiFi is not cheap.

“This plane costs well over a million dollars a year to operate. Extrapolated over time, it costs about $10,000 an hour to operate,” said.

There will also be two military trainer aircraft available for tours and rides.

The air show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, June 26-30.

The aircraft will be located at southeast of the terminal at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, located at 1453 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. NE in Vienna.

For more information, go to www.airpowersquadron.org.