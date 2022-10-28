BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday morning at 10 a.m., a first-of-its-kind auction will be held around the Youngstown area — arcade games of all kinds will be sold.

A large tent at the end of Boardman’s Simon Road marks the spot where the Valley’s first-ever arcade and pinball machine auction will take place.

The auction is being organized by Mike Pacak. Some of the vintage pinball machines are his, but not all of them.

“They came from various warehouses, collections, mostly all around town,” he said.

It’s not just pinball machines. There are also arcade items like an old Coke machine and a bubble gum dispenser, along with driving and shooting games.

The items will sell from $100 to $3,500. Auctioneer David Dangerfield says these types of things sell well.

“They do. There’s a lot of interest in them, especially when you get into these vintage arcade games like this. They’re just not generally available to the public,” Dangerfield said.

There are 140 pieces to be auctioned, dating from 1970 to 2000. They’re in various states of repair.

“All of them don’t work 100 percent. Some do, some don’t. It’s best to come, plug them in, see what they do,” Pacak said.

The auction’s preview begins at 8 a.m.

Pacak has a suggestion if you’re coming early.

“We actually encourage people to bring their own extension cords because there’s only so many available here. You’re welcome to plug it in and plug it in. If there’s a particular piece you’re interested in, test it out so you know what you’re buying,” Pacak said.

One of the featured items for sale is a Spy Hunter sit-down game.

They’ll also be back on Sunday for people unable to haul the machines away on Saturday.