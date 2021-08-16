One month later, Youngstown homeowners still struggling with flood damage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One month ago, we brought you a story on flooding and sewage backups in Youngstown. Weeks later, many people still don’t know when they’ll be able to repair their basements.

One family is still dealing with the financial and literal mess a sewage backup left behind.

On especially rainy weeks like this one, more rain means more potential for flooding. Some contractors said they’ve seen up to 6-8 inches of standing water in some homes.

“Typically, you know, we’ve been seeing lately a lot of sewage backups from the city drains getting flooded so high that it pushes that sewage back up into peoples homes,” said Michael Delagarza, owner of Ranger Recovery and Restoration.

Mary Nau and her husband said their basement on Ottawa Drive was destroyed for this exact reason a few weeks ago.

“I went downstairs to the basement to do some laundry and I stepped in a lot of water that went up not quite to my ankles but it was kind of shocking,” Nau said.

Delagarza said the biggest issue is that insurance won’t cover the cost. This leaves customers like Nau and her husband to pay contractors out of pocket.

“How am I and my husband going to pay for the contractors to come and do the repairs when we haven’t paid the recovery people yet?” Nau asked.

Nau said she and her husband are frustrated that their insurance claims were denied.

“To find out you’re stuck, not only with the danger, not only with the unhelpful ramifications of it all, but now you’re stuck with a huge bill,” she said.

Nau said she doesn’t know when they’ll be able to fully repair the basement due to the financial hit they’ve already taken.

“There are issues that we have in everyday life. Beyond even everyday life, this happens and it’s devastating,” she said.

Delagarza said with so much rain it’s a good idea to have an extra battery in your sump pump in case of a power outage.