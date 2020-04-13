Closings and delays
There are currently 33 active closings.
One man found dead after police respond to disturbance call

Local News

When police entered the home, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One man is dead after police responded to a disturbance call at a south side home in Youngstown Sunday night.

It happened on Lakewood Avenue after 7 p.m., where there is currently a heavy police presence and caution tape up on the road.

According to Youngstown Police, they responded to a disturbance in the house. When they entered the home, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say they believe they have the suspect in custody, but the scene is under investigation.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

This is the city’s ninth homicide of 2020.

